Camila Cabello says she is ‘tired’ of body image pressure

Camila Cabello has opened up about the pressure of body image on women after she was photographed by the paparazzi in Miami.

The singer took to Instagram to post her thoughts, explaining that every time she goes to a beach club in Miami, photos of her are taken by the paparazzi, and that she feels good that time. , so she “looks at pictures online and [the] comments and [have] got very upset”

She explains that, as a culture, we’ve become “so used” to what a “healthy” woman’s body image should look like that we fail to understand that it’s not real for a lot of women. .

“Photoshop, restrictive eating, over-exercise, and choosing angles that make our bodies look different from their natural looks the moment we take a …