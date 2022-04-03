Camila Cabello Shares Heartbreaking Message on Body Shaming and the Pressure of Looking “Skinny”

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Camilla Hair Took it to social media this weekend to share an emotional message body shaming After her trip to the beach was spoiled by the paparazzi. Speaking directly to his 61 million followers, he explained how The constant pressure to “look thinner” Has left her ‘mental health pain’.

“Every time I’ve been to this beach club in Miami I get pissed off,” she began the post. “Every time I’ve felt so insecure and unprepared – I’ve worn bikinis that were too small and didn’t care about how I looked, then saw photos online and comments and got so upset. “

The Cinderella star stated that her body image was distorted by society’s views, not society’s views, adding that society “has become so used to an image of what a ‘healthy’ woman’s body looks like, …