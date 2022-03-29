Camila Cabello shows off her legs in a pink Fendi dress and talks upcoming album for Elle Mexico

Camila Cabello had legs for days as she showed them off in a bright pink Fendi dress Eli Mexico Cover shoot for the April edition of the magazine.

The 25-year-old Cuban-born singer was featured in several glamorous looks from Gucci, Coach, Versace and more for the interview.

The Havana singer spoke about her process of preparing her upcoming third studio album Familia and how she has become more comfortable navigating the divide between Spanish and English as her career has progressed.

Her stunning ensemble consisted of a hot pink Fendi dress with flowing sleeves and a beige, green and orange pattern running…