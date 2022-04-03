Camila Cabello slams paparazzi for beach pics

Camila Cabello is reprimanding the paparazzi for ruining her weekend beach trip in Miami.

in long post shared on instagram On Saturday, the singer claimed she “couldn’t breathe” and held her core so tightly that she had a “stomach hurt” as she was seen in a bikini from all angles.

Cabello, 25, admitted in her post, “I’ve felt super insecure and unprepared — I wore a very tiny bikini and didn’t care about how I looked, then I looked at photos online and made comments and Very upset.”

“I reminded myself when it affected my self-esteem that I was thinking about culture’s views, not my own,” she continued. “A culture that has become so used to the image of what a ‘healthy’ woman’s body looks like is not entirely real…