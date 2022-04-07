Camila Cabello speaks out about beauty standards again after living out paparazzi harassment on the beach

Cuban-American artist Camila Cabello complained that she felt “super insecure” at a Miami Beach club last weekend due to the presence of paparazzi who kept taking pictures of her in bikinis and ruined her comfort.
“I’ve never had a worse time than this,” the 25-year-old singer and actress said on her Instagram account.
The former “Fifth Harmony” singer lamented, “I felt super insecure and unprepared: I wore a bikini that was (very) small and I didn’t care how I looked, then I saw photos and comments online. And got really upset.”
The artist, who is invited to a TikTok concert scheduled for next Thursday this Tuesday, explained that “she wasn’t breathing” and was squeezing her torso so much that “her stomach hurt” while . ..
