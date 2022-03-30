Camila Cabello takes to the stage to raise funds for Ukraine

Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello perform at a fundraising concert for Ukraine Tuesday night.

According to Reuters, the line-up for the two-hour “Concert for Ukraine” in Birmingham also includes Ukrainian singer Jamala, who won the 2016 Eurovision Song Contest, alongside music legends Nile Rodgers & Chic, as well as groups Snow Patrol and Manic. Street Preachers.

“It’s such an important reason, I’m so honored to be here,” Sheeran said during his segment. He then performed with Cabello, who also sang a version of Coldplay’s “Fix You”.

“We are all praying for the peace and safety of the people in Ukraine tonight,” Cabello said.

A touching moment of the evening was the performance of the young virtuoso violinist Ilya Bondarenko, who played the Ukrainian folk song “Verbovaya Doshechka” …