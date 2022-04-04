Camille Dhont on ‘Love for Music’: “I felt like Alice in Wonderland”

Tonight we watch the first episode of the new season love for music. there it is time #like meStar Camille Dhont. He was recently crowned the winner of masked singer Received Best Artist Award at the Gala of 2022 and Tomorrow Golden. At just 20 years old, she is one of the youngest ever contestants on the event. She shared with us her plans for the future and how she spent a week in the southern French Cap d’Agde for the event.

How do you view this musical adventure?

I found it very exciting in the beginning, because I didn’t know everyone very well except Loredana masked singerI felt something familiar to me. I also saw Davina Mitchell the best of By Natalia on VTM. I see her as a big sister, because I really look up to her. How can she sing, it’s true Madness,

In love for music Was my relationship good?