Camille Dhont outraged by review of her performance in ‘Love for Music’: «Not funny!»

Last evening the 20-year-old singing talent performed a West Flemish cover of ‘Blauwe Dag’ by Suzanne & Freak. Original and catchy, because even Suzanne and Freak started dancing together.
white milk bottles
However, the folks at Concertnews.be were not so enthusiastic about the performance review and focused mainly on their appearance. « Incidentally, we also see Camille without makeup on the show, so we can infer that this West Flemish isn’t really that special in terms of natural looks. Just like the white bottles of milk made from her feet, which are white to white because of the red heels she wears down…
Read Full News