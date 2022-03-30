Camille Loss runs faster than friend Kevin Borley in the Container Cup: “Sorry, Kevin” | Exercise

In Season 1 Hann Cleese was the woman with the best of all time, in Season 2 Pauline Kaukuyt.

Camille Loss and Imke Vervet could not send each other even faster in total time in a duel, but there was a new running record for women.

Camille Loss (28) sprinted for the women’s record in the 1500 meters in the first test. She finished at 4’45″34. She was more than 10 seconds faster than her own friend, Kevin Borley.

“Sorry, Kevin”, she laughed. “The aim was to be the fastest woman ever in this part.”



Commentator Pedro Ilyas concluded, “It’s going to be a little weird when she gets home. It’s going to be a little sensitive.”