Camille Sells Lotto Arena: “And I Thought It Was Crazy Last Year”

On Saturday 5 November she will be the youngest Flemish soloist in the concert hall. The first concert at 2 pm is now sold out. “When I announced last year that I was going to play at the Lotto Arena, I thought it was ‘crazy,'” she says. “The fact that an entire show is already sold out only makes it even more insane. I’m rehearsing really hard and want to make sure this show is something to remember.”

Two weeks ago, she announced a second concert on the same day at 6 pm. Tickets are also popular there. The pitches are already out the door. Undoubtedly, his participation in love for music boost its popularity. She was first seen at the VTM event on Monday, when she brought out the West Flemish version of blue Day by Susan & Freak.

