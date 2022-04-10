Camilo and Ivaluna thus celebrate the birth of their daughter Indigo

Camilo and Ivaluna Montaner are parents to a girl.

The Colombian singer took to her Instagram account on Saturday to announce the birth of her first daughter with the Venezuelan singer and actress at their home in Miami.

,Indigo was born. god was present Every second of childbirth in our home,” Camilo wrote in a publication along with a series of images, including baby feet in her hands, moments of childbirth and playing guitar with newborn.

“She is a happy and curious girl,” said the musician. “Ivaluna is the strongest, most virtuous and bravest woman to ever walk on this planet. All my respect, my service and my dedication to the Queen of this house!”

Ivaluna, daughter of Ricardo Montaner shared the same post on your network,