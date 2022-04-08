Campazzo played just minutes into the Nuggets’ win over Memphiso

Campazzo, by decision of coach Michael Malone, had not played in Denver, already classified for the postseason, from the previous March 20 when he fell at home to the Boston Celtics 124–104, by four minutes and 30 seconds. was on the court.

Last night Malone determined that the former Real Madrid player plays two minutes and 49 seconds, and in that period, he missed only one triple attempt.

In the Western Conference, Denver was sixth in the form of Serbian pivot Nikola Jokic as scorer with 35 points, 16 rebounds and six assists., while Aaron Gordon contributed 22; While in Memphis, second in the same conference, Desmond Bain scored 14.

The following Sunday the Nuggets ended the regular season by visiting the Los Angeles Lakers, which had already been eliminated from the postseason.

Other results from last night:

Charlotte Hornet…