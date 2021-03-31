ENTERTAINMENT

Can a labor union save Amazon employees from allegedly harsh conditions? – Film Daily

Avatar
By
Posted on
Amazon employees are fighting to unionize amid allegations of harsh working conditions. Go behind the press to find out the truth of these rumors.

Amazon has been the talk of the town this week, as the company is lashing out against employees who claim they have had less than savory experiences working there. Now, some employees are trying to form a union to fight back against allegedly unpleasant work conditions. Here’s everything we know about the new movement so far.

Amazon employees are fighting to unionize amid allegations of harsh working conditions. Go behind the press to find out the truth of these rumors.

Contents hide
1 Initial workplace abuse complaints
2 Is a union currently forming?
3 What are the charges against Amazon?
4 What does NLRB say about the situation?

Initial workplace abuse complaints

In the spring of 2020, as COVID-19 swept the nation at a terrifying rate, Amazon employees across the country urged their branches to slow down production and implement more measures to protect workers against the virus. They attempted to affect change by spreading petitions, organizing press conferences, and staging press conferences.

But these actions didn’t necessarily have the effect Amazon employees were looking for. Many found themselves facing disciplinary action, and some were even fired. After this, the employees decided enough is enough, and teamed up with the NLRB – or the National Labor Relations Board – to attempt to put an end to the alleged workplace abuse.

But the NLRB ultimately didn’t do much to scare Amazon into changing their ways. As UC Santa Barbara labor historian Nelson Lichtenstein told BuzzFeed News: “From Amazon’s point of view, the NLRB is not a problem. As a remedy for employer violations of the law, it’s very weak. It can have a public role as part of a larger campaign, you can get a judgment against the company, but it’s weak.”

Amazon employees are fighting to unionize amid allegations of harsh working conditions. Go behind the press to find out the truth of these rumors.

Is a union currently forming?

This week, one town is finally honing in on an Amazon union: Bessemer, Alabama. Workers are currently awaiting the results of a vote, and, if the union is passed, it could inspire other sites to follow in their footsteps, causing a country-wide Amazon revolution. As Rebecca Givan, a labor studies professor at Rutgers University, told The Washington Post: “Collective action is contagious.”

But Amazon doesn’t seem to be intimidated by what’s happening in Alabama. The Washington Post reported an emailed statement from Amazon spokesperson Heather Knox, who wrote: “We don’t believe the RWDSU [Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union] represents the majority of our employees’ views.”

Amazon employees are fighting to unionize amid allegations of harsh working conditions. Go behind the press to find out the truth of these rumors.

What are the charges against Amazon?

Part of what the NLRB is using in their case against Amazon are a series of charges that have come to light over the course of the past year. According to NY Daily News, an employee named Gerald Bryson was illegally fired from an Amazon site for speaking out against the company. Another worker, Christian Smalls, explained: “We knew on Day 1 that when they did fire him it was wrong, because he was off the clock.”

Another example of workplace wrongdoing came from another employee, Jonathan Bailey, who told Vice he was illegally interrogated. He explained that he was questioned by a regional manager who introduced himself as an ex FBI agent. “He interrogated me for an hour and a half,” said Bailey. “A week later I was called into the office again and they wrote me up for harassment.”

Ultimately, only one of these cases saw any semblance of justice. An Amazon warehouse in Queens posted flyers that explained labor laws & rights – which includes forming a union. The cases gained enough publicity to prompt President Joe Biden to release a statement standing in solidarity with employees, standing with their “free and fair choice to join a union.”

Amazon employees are fighting to unionize amid allegations of harsh working conditions. Go behind the press to find out the truth of these rumors.

What does NLRB say about the situation?

Despite Amazon’s pushback, NLRB believes that the forming of unions will be effective and ultimately incite change. NLRB’s press secretary, Kayla Blado, told BuzzFeed News: “Working people should understand their rights and be able to act collectively without any coercion or intimidation from any parties.”

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
405
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
370
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
362
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
360
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
357
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
323
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
315
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
313
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
299
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
270
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top