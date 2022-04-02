Can Boris Johnson escape the partygate now that the police have started paying fines?

Downing Street must have thought that Boris Johnson had survived the partygate affair.

Barely two months ago, the prime minister’s departure from No 10 seemed almost inevitable, with Tory lawmakers publicly calling on him to step down and vote on a no-confidence motion.

But then came the war in Ukraine, a foreign policy challenge that even the prime minister’s harshest critics acknowledged had escalated.

While Johnson’s own personal rating is still low, the most recent opinion polls show the Conservatives bridging the gap on Labor – helping to calm Tory nerves.