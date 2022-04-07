Can Cleveland stay in game 7-8 of the play-in tournament? Cavaliers NBA Playoff 2022 Tracker

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cavaliers have officially called off a play-in tournament in the Eastern Conference after losing 120-115 in Orlando on Tuesday night.

The good news for now is that they are 1.5 games up on Atlanta to remain in game 7-8, giving them two chances to win and reach the playoffs. The bad news is Atlanta and Brooklyn, ranked eighth, are tiebreakers on the Cavs.

The Cavs also play the Nets on Fridays before hosting the Bucks on Sunday to end the regular season. With those tough opponents on the schedule, he might need some help to play in a 7-8 game.

