Can England end Australia’s run in the Women’s Cricket World Cup?

Australia captain Meg Lanning believes Ellyse Perry will play for Australia against England in the final of the Women’s Cricket World Cup in Christchurch on Sunday, although the injured all-rounder is unlikely to bowl against the defending champions.

Photo: photosport

Widely considered the best all-rounder in the game, Perry suffered a back cramp in the final round-robin game against South Africa, missing the last two matches.

The 30-year-old and Lanning, who trained with their teammates on Friday, are confident Perry will be able to contribute to her team’s efforts to claim Australia’s seventh Women’s World Cup title.

“She can certainly play as a specialist bat and …