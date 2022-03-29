Can F1 work without DRS? Verstappen: “Cars are still very sensitive”

Prior to the introduction of an entirely new aerodynamic package, it was suggested that Formula 1 could say goodbye to the DRS if the new technical regulations did their job well. The drag reduction system was introduced in 2011 to increase the number of overtakings in the race. However, the system may not appeal to everyone. The act of overtaking purists with DRS also seems artificial. Formula 1 boss Ross Brawn has also indicated in the past that he would like to get rid of the movable rear wing.

While another car looks to be really getting better this year, the DRS battle between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen stood out during the first two races of the new season. A key factor in this was that the two DRS zones in both Bahrain and Jeddah were placed directly behind each other. Overtaking on the first straight can lead to a counterattack on the second straight…