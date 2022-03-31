Can Fracking Save Colombia’s Energy Industry?

Despite rising oil prices, which are trading at more than $109 a barrel, an astonishing 53% rise in the international Brent benchmark since the start of 2022, Colombia’s economically critical energy patch is about to come to life. struggling to. The Andean country finds itself in trouble despite implementing a peace deal with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC – Spanish initials) crippled by violence and geopolitical uncertainty. Last year, 2021, was the most violent year in nearly a decade. The total number of murders rose to a seven-year high, while genocide, as well as the killing of social leaders, continued to rise. Colombia now has an election year with the first round of presidential elections to be held in May 2022, followed by a run-off vote.