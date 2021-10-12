Can I check my subway card balance?

You may check the available balance on your Subway Gift Card in one of three ways: Visit any Subway store and ask a cashier to check the balance for you. Create an account and check your balance online at Subway.com. Call 1-877-697-8222 and have your Subway card number ready. You will then be asked to provide the remaining balance on the card.

What is a Subway gift card?

A subway gift card, also known as a SUBWAY Card, is a plastic pre-paid stored-value card that can be used instead of cash at the point of sale. The Gift Card has been designed with security features to provide secure transactions and protect consumers from fraud. For example, the system has been programmed to validate the card balance at the point of sale. A Subway Card is reloadable, which means you can add money from time to time.

What are the advantages of subway gift cards?

There are many advantages of Subway Gift Cards. One of the main advantages is that Subway Gift Cards are convenient. You can buy them in any desired denomination and they can be used at any of the more than 430 participating SUBWAY®restaurants nationwide. Another advantage of Subway Gift Cards is that they are reloadable, which means you can add money to your card when necessary.

What are subway gift cards good for?

SUBWAY Gift Cards make a perfect gift for any occasion or holiday and they also make great giveaways at sales meetings and conventions. Like all gift cards, SUBWAY Gift Cards are good for both the customer and the merchant. For you they can be used at any of our participating Subway restaurants nationwide to purchase sandwiches, drinks and snacks. And SUBWAY®restaurants is not just limited to quick service locations; there are also express stores which offer an expanded menu with soups, salads and catering options. For merchants who accept SUBWAY Gift Cards as a form of payment, they are an ideal source for impulse purchases.

What is the value of a subway gift card?

A Subway gift card has no cash value until activated. You can buy SUBWAY® gift cards in denominations between $5 and $500.

There is no expiration date on SUBWAY gift cards. All Gift Cards – whether purchased at participating Subway restaurant or via mail order – remain active until fully redeemed, replaced with a new card at the customer’s request, or the card balance reaches zero.

What is the minimum amount that can be put on a subway gift card?

The minimum amount that can be put on a Subway Gift Card is $5.00, though most cards are purchased in denominations of $10, $20, $25 and so forth. The maximum value for an individual Subway Card is $200.

How do I use Subway gift card on app?

In order to use your Subway gift card on the app, simply open the app and tap “Order” at the bottom of your screen. Add a sandwich, a drink and a side item to your order. Finally, tap “Pay” and then “Subway Gift Card.” You will be linked to the Gift Card’s balance information where you can select from one of your active gift cards or enter a new gift card number as well as the card’s security code. Upon submission, you will need to confirm your order by pressing “Confirm.”

Can you use Subway gift cards on DoorDash?

No, unfortunately you can’t. You would need to purchase a DoorDash gift card within the DoorDash app. You may add any Subway gift cards that you already own into your Wallet in the app and these will not be usable with the DoorDash platform.

