Can ‘iCarly’ star Zeenat McCurdy ever return to acting? Listen to him now – TMT Daily

When it was announced that the hit Nickelodeon TV show iCarly was getting a reboot thanks to parent company Viacom CBS, fans wondered one thing: would the cast remain the same? Will we be able to get back all the iconic characters like the mindless older brother Spencer and the geeky yet endearing Freddy?

Okay, it was revealed that most of the original cast would be returning, but Zeenat McCary, who played the role of tomboy Sam Pickett, confirmed that she would not return to reprise her role in the upcoming sequel season. Now her fans are wondering if Zeenat McCurdy will ever return to acting. However, what did the star have to say for himself?

Embarrassed about his acting career

Zeenat McCary recently confessed in an episode of a podcast that she hosts “Inside Inside” that she is now “embarrassed” of her acting career when she was younger. Whereas McCurry was only a young teenager when he played the role of Sam Pickett Did not make a statement During the years 2007 to 2012, she made it clear that she is no longer proud of her acting achievements as a twenty-eight-year-old.

The child-actress announced: “My experience with acting is, I am very embarrassed by the parts I have done in the past. I resent my career in a lot of ways. I feel so incomplete with the roles that I got and felt that this is the most shameful, embarrassing ”. He also mentioned his role in the spin-off series Did not make a statement And Victorious, Sam and cat, With whom she used to play Pop star Ariana Grande (Who played Kat Valentine).

McCurdy admitted: “I pretended that I was from the age of 13 to 21, and by 15, I was already embarrassed. My friends of 15 years, they’re not like, ‘Oh, cool, you’re this Nickelodeon.’ Are on the show. That was embarrassing. And I think being with acting is a very different experience if you’re proud of your roles, and if you fulfill them. “

Zeenat McCary’s personal life

She grows up when she looks at her personal life, Zeenat McCary explained When her mother encouraged her to act as a minor at the age of six:My family did not have a lot of money. This was the way that I really think helped me to some degree of success. He also said that “always, always, always, acting was difficult for me”.

The child actress mentioned that the nerves would always get her best when she was younger, but once I started getting the nerves under control, when I really started to get some traction, I finally gave up on my Left after mother died because a lot of her thoughts died for my life with her death, and it was her journey, and a difficult one to be sure “.

She recalled that one of her worst memories for her as a child actress was when she was passed more than a part for a 2005 family film, Because of Winn-DixieAt the age of thirteen, as casting agents also called him “domestic” for the role. The role was later given to AnnaSophia Robb.

Calling it, at least for now

When explaining to Anna Faris, who was a guest on “Empty Inside”, McCready admitted that there was a specific incident that led to her leaving acting after asking Faris if she would ever come back in front of the cameras. In February 2020, Star debuted on her personal solo live show “I’m Glad My Mom Dead”.

“I wrote this one-woman show, and I did that, and I really didn’t want to because of nerves. Because of feeling that I no longer want to act. However, she said that this does not mean she will work again and if asked by the right director, she can return to the set.

However until now, Zeenat McCary said she would like to have More writing and direction work. “I think I have a vision, and I have a vision. We will see where things are in a few years ”, Star said.

