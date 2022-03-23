Can Indian fans watch the friendly match on TV & online?

The Indian football team is all set to take on Bahrain in their first international friendly match of 2022 at the Sheikh Ali Bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Stadium on Wednesday. India vs Bahrain match is going to start live on 23rd March at 9:30 PM. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has organized the match to prepare the Blue Tigers for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup Qualifier, which is to be held. in June.

India last played an international game in October 2021 when they defeated Nepal to win their eighth South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship. what next…