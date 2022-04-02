Can James Harden handle the criticism of Doc Rivers?

The Philadelphia 76ers are in bad shape at the end of this regular season. It’s one thing for the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks to lose games because they are some of the NBA’s elite teams. This is another one to be defeated by the Detroit Pistons, who currently have the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference standings at 21–56.

Sixers fell on the piston 94-102 And a big reason was because of the Pistons running late in the game. However, this isn’t the only issue the 76ers had in the game. No blame can be placed on Joel Embiid, who finished with 37 points and 15 rebounds. Tyrese Maxi and Tobias Harris shot solid games from the ground, while finishing with 13 and 14 points respectively.

the issue was James Harden He had 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, but…