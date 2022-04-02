Can Juventus grab the last straw and pass Inter in a thrilling Serie A title fight?

The international football weekend will conclude with a squatter in the Italian Serie A on Sunday evening. Number four Juventus plays at home against number three Inter. The head gap is small and four teams compete For ‘scudetto’. Both Juventus and Inter cannot afford to lose more points for not losing sight of AC Milan and Napoli. Who is the favorite for Sunday night’s game and could Juventus deal another mental blow to Inter?

Juventus are seven points behind leaders AC Milan, with eight games left to play. bookmaker Don’t underestimate the chance that Juventus will be able to make up for this deficit and win the title sensationally, as seen in odd is 9.00 With the team title of Matthijs de Ligt. It is already good that Juventus are still fighting for the top spots. The season started off very poorly and the superpower remained…