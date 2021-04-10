Can Juventus stand losing Ronaldo in the summer?

Cristiano Ronaldo will enter the last year of his current deal in the summer and there has been no offer of a new one.

The Portuguese attacker has continued to deliver the goals for the Bianconeri despite already clocking 36.

The former Real Madrid ace leads Serie A in goals this season with 25 proving that he retains his quality.

He joined the club in 2018 to help them win the Champions League and he has continued to score the goals needed to achieve that.

Ronaldo has also continued to produce at international level leading his national team as they attempt to retain the Euro title that they won against France in 2016.

However, he went off injured very early on in the game and will be desperate to play his part in this years delayed Euros but it is at club level that questions are now being asked about his future.

While he plays his part, other members of the Bianconeri side cannot say the same of themselves and that has led to his efforts not being enough..

The Bianconeri have scored 58 league goals this season and Ronaldo’s 25 goals represents almost half of the total figure.

After he failed to score in both legs of Juve’s Champions League round of 16 games against FC Porto, there were calls for him to be sold because he is an expensive luxury.

But can Juventus succeed without him?

If we take away his goals from the club’s Serie A total, Juve would have scored less than Sampdoria who are tenth on the league table.

There are some, however, that attribute the lack of goals from the rest of the team to a perceived selfishness from the great man, that may well be true but it is playing with fire to assume that replacing him in the summer will improve the champions.

There is also the possibility that Juve will fail to make next seasons Champions League and that may take any decision over Ronaldo’s future out of the clubs hands, he could easily force a move away, it is hard to see him wanting to miss a year in Europe’s elite competition at his age.

The truth is that Juventus are reliant on Ronaldo for goals and keeping him beyond this season is the best thing to do but that does not mean that is what will happen.

It is going to be an interesting few month.