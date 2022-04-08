Can Marseille win the Europa Conference league? – all football

We are coming to the home stretch of this first Europe Conference league. Can Marseille be “Forever the First” again.

The Europa Conference League was the novelty of this European season. This European Cup, called by some the “Belgian European Cup”, is ultimately like all others: it ends without any clubs from our state.

La Gantois, the last of the survivors, was eliminated by PAOK in the previous round and the Greeks will now face Olympique de Marseille. Speaking of the latter, can they win this competition?

The least we can say is that the PAOK has an adversary within their reach, especially with the current form of the Phoenicians who emerged from a period of bad winter in which they were locked up. Then, if it’s definitely not won…