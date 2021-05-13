Can men have erectile dysfunction after recovery from Covid-19?

The symptoms of the corona epidemic are not limited. Apart from fever, Khasi, Jhanam, many different types of symptoms have also been seen in this disease. One University researchers found that one of the possible complications of the virus is erectile dysfunction ie erectile dysfunction.

After the patient is cured, the virus may be present in the tissue of the penis.

What are erectile dysfunction –

This is a situation in which the tissues of the male penis get damaged and they are not able to function properly. As a result, they face many problems. In such a situation, if you have any such problem, then you should immediately contact the doctor.