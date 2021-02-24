Can NYC Movie Theater Save the Summer Box? – FilmyOne.com

The cinema industry has been in pain since the epidemic, and unlike restaurants, they are not really able to offer takeout or outside services. This means that the doors of most American theaters have been closed for about a year now.

Some theaters have served to enforce strict cleaning methods and safety practices, but people have not actually gathered to lock themselves in a room with dozens of strangers for two hours during an epidemic. Having Netflix it just seems like an unnecessary risk right there , (Usually) fill the void.

Presumably, theaters expected cigarette cans to open sooner and later than seats. Chief Chen is pleased, thanks to an announcement by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

the announcement

Cuomo announces that NYC theaters – all of them – can reopen on March 5 It gives cinema owners in New York City And other states are hoping that a near-normal summer season filled with blockbuster films could be in the 2021 card.

However, theaters will not fill every seat. They are only allowed to serve each viewing room with a capacity of 25% or a maximum of fifty people – whichever is greater.

Why does it matter

The announcement gives theater owners in NYC and it is beyond expectation that this year’s summer blockbuster season will feel somewhat generic. Most of the country’s cashier numbers are given by both New York and California – in fact, both states account for about 16.4% US box office earningsThis is, of course, a number from pre-pandemic days.

With both states keeping their theaters closed, it has dramatically damaged the already struggling theater ecosystem. At the moment, it is estimated that only 39% of US cinemas are open. Reopening its theaters NYC could usher in some more changes that will greatly benefit theater chains.

What is going to come

For starters, California is soon to follow in NYC’s footsteps and announced that their theaters will also open. This would be a huge benefit for loss-making theater chains, given that a large proportion of such theaters live in NYC and California.

Once both NYC and California are open, it makes sense that studios would be more willing to re-release their much-awaited films in the studio.

Such as title No time to die – The latest Daniel Craig James Bond film, King Man – The prequel to the Kingsmen series and several other big blockbusters have been held pending the opening of theaters. When christopher nolan theory The cinemas of 2020 did not do well, it was clear that people were not ready (or able) to appear in blockbusters.

However, with NYC expected to reopen and California to follow suit, studios and fans are beginning to think that the summer movie season could be quite viable – especially since the COVID-19 vaccine is now available to the general public. Is being rolled for

On hope

Movie chains have made it clear that they have been on the verge of bankruptcy a few times in the past year. In fact, when the entire GameStop stock incident occurred, there was a small side #SaveAMC movement Where people also bought AMC stock to help the theater company, who are loyal to many.

AMC has made renting an entire venue more affordable in an effort to encourage cinema lovers to come back to the cinema to watch movies – even if it is just an old favorite.

Some big franchise films in theaters are desperate to release soon so they can make some Money. Theaters in NYC have already said that even a 25% capacity rule will not be enough to break – they have said that they need 50% to do so, but this is a great first step for them.