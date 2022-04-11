Can Russia resume its war in Ukraine in time to claim Putin’s victory?

Ukrainians seem to be taking that threat at face value. In the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, local authorities are urging many communities to evacuate, opening humanitarian corridors for civilians to move to safer parts of Ukraine.

In the northeastern Kharkiv region, officials are evacuating the towns of Barvinkov and Lozova. In Dnipro, a regional capital in east-central Ukraine, the mayor, Boris Filatov, has requested that women, children and the elderly be quarantined.

“The situation in the Donbass is gradually warming, and we understand that April will be quite hot,” Filatov said recently. “Therefore, a very big request: everyone has the opportunity to leave (as I have repeatedly said) – first of all, this applies to women, children and older people who are not involved in …