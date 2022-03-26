Can the Raptors add key member of Saint Peter’s Cinderella story?

At the same time that the Toronto Raptors were leaning on the likes of Scotty Barnes and Pascal Siakam to lead them to postseason glory, March Madness is in full swing. St Peter’s Peacock, led by Casey Nedefoe and Doug Edart, has become the biggest Cinderella story of the tournament.

Kentucky was seen by many as the championship favorite, but Shaheen Holloway and his lucky squad Put yourself on the map by being surprisingly upset. A few days later, Murray State were handed their third defeat of the season when the class of the MAAC surprised them.

While Jersey City hasn’t been a fertile proving ground for pro talent, the peacocks racing deep into the tournament could help turn some Raptor scouts’ heads. One of their more influential players seems like the norm…