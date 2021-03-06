Can this true crime podcast solve a murder? Let’s explore – TMT Daily

True Crime Podcast, Lost hills, Is not filled with terrible moments. It actually focuses on a huge shooting post in Malibu, California. Podcast organized by the new Yorker Journalist Dana Gudier was killed in the murder of scientist Tristan Beaudet, among other similar cases.

iHeartMedia which is collaborating with Pushkin Industries including various podcasts (including Lost hills) Said that the true crime podcast represents everything “ridiculous” in how Malibu is portrayed. In fact, the depiction of the city has diverged over the course of the perfect crime series. let’s take a look!

Park shooting

according to Los angeles times, In June 2018, Tristan Beaudet was killed while sleeping next to his children in a tent in Malibu Creek State Park. Since then, his children filed a claim against the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department because they allegedly failed to warn those within the Malibu Creek State Park area about the craze-shooter on the loose.

Mother of children, From the children of Budet, Filed for nearly $ 90 million for “recklessly failing to provide a safe place for Beadette and her children.”

The True Crime Podcast, produced by Western Sound and Pushkin Industries, may be on to something bigger, as we look at the mystery of Tristan Beaudet’s assassination in June 2018, however, others were shot around the same time. But was he shot by the same person?

Los angeles times It was reported that the campers who were nearby Beaudet and their children found the utensils by the accused gunman. According to Rolling StoneThe survivor who was spotted near the crime scene, Anthony Rouda, was charged for the murder of Tristan Beaudet in October 2018, four months after the shooting. In fact, Rouda was charged with ten counts of murder despite his murder charge.

The mystery continues. . .

The Real Crime podcast killed the jury in an endless amount of evidence that Rouda, like many of his thieves, shot three cars in 2017, pleaded guilty to assault, and when he was taken for questioning Had gone, then a rifle was in possession. So, of course, the police department found Rouda Best Trigger-happy suspect.

Journalist Dana Gudier insisted Lost hills Podcast Once the shooting stopped he came to know a lot of things. Goodyear explains that some people came forward to the Malibu Police with similar stories of being randomly attacked in Malibu Creek State Park.

As GQ In January 2017, a woman told the Malibu Department that she and her partner who were sleeping in a car were shot dead in Creek State Park. Fortunately he was not injured, but there were definitely some bullet holes in his car’s tires. And when rumors of the shooting spread to Malibu, in 2018 a severed body was found from Malibu Creek State Park. Lost hills The podcast dives into all the mysteries surrounding death that allegedly shouldn’t have happened.

In fact, after Rauda’s arrest, there were not more attacks in Malibu Creek State Park, but many wondered why former Sheriff Jim McDonnell took so long to release the story about Beaudet’s murder. The podcast gives us the crime-lover that the first shooting at Malibu Park actually took place in November 2016! And the shooting stopped when Tristan Beaudet was camping with his loved ones.

So why didn’t Jim McDonnell advise the public about the shooting years ago? Fortunately, this is where Lost hills The True Crime Podcast saves us from all our questions, as it provides the final level to find out who was actually the culprit for the murder of the scientist and father Tristan Beaudet.

–

Do you think? Lost hills Will the podcast provide us with all our answers? Let us know in the comments below.

