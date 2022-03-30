Can You Pre-Order Dyson Air-Purifying Headphones?

Picture the scene. You’re walking down a noisy city street while the car horns start sounding and the drivers start screaming, biting Ariana Grande’s latest kitty through your favorite wireless headphones. It’s annoying enough—you’re trying to enjoy her soprano for Mercy’s sake—but you have no idea, you’re actually breathing some bad London air, too.

According to Dyson, the solution to this age-old problem is a pair of noise-canceling over-ear headphones, which double as personal purifiers for your nose and mouth. Called the Dyson Zone, this weird gadget secures you inside a bubble, free from air and noise pollution.

You may laugh, but the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that globally 9 out of 10 people are currently breathing…