Canada approves NL’s Bay du Nord deepwater oil project – National

The federal government has approved the Bay du Nord oil project off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador – Canada’s first remote deepwater project to produce oil.

Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbolt made the announcement Wednesday after a four-year assessment by Canada’s Impact Assessment Agency.

Read more: Canada is spending billions and pushing for policy to reduce emissions – but is it enough?

of agency environmental assessment report determined that the project is “not likely to cause significant adverse environmental impacts, taking into account the mitigation measures”. A statement to the IAAC said,

“The federal government agrees with the recommendation of the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada. As a result,…