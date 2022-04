Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other world leaders condemned Russia on Sunday for the recent attack on the Ukrainian city of Bucha, where 300 civilians were reportedly killed.

The Associated Press reported that brutal bodies were found by Ukrainian troops in Buka, a small town northwest of Kyiv, as Russian troops withdrew and focused their attacks elsewhere.

Missile strikes on Sunday targeted fuel supplies in Odessa and ammunition supplies near the town of Mykolaiv.