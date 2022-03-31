Canada drop in rankings, can expect tough grouping in Friday’s World Cup draw

It’s about to get very real for the Canadian men’s soccer team.

Friday’s draw in Doha will determine Canada’s opening round opponents for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which will run from November 21 to December 18 in Qatar.

Canada secured their first World Cup berth since 1986 (its only previous tournament appearance) after a 4-0 win over Jamaica in Toronto on Sunday. The Reds kicked off their qualifying campaign on Wednesday with a 1-0 loss in Panama, a result that still allowed them to finish first in CONCACAF qualifying with an 8-2-4 record.

But when they finished on top of their field, Canada dropped five places from No. 33 to No. 38 in the world rankings released on Thursday. This means Canada is grouped with the lowest ranked teams up for a draw, increasing the chances. ,