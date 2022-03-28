Canada End 36-year Wait, Book Qatar Ticket

Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan, Junior Hoilett, scored and Canada secured its first World Cup berth in 36 years with a 4-0 victory over Jamaica on Sunday. (More Football News)

Canada has been to the World Cup just once before, in 1986.

“Speechless. Dream come true,” midfielder Jonathan Osorio said. “We all dreamed of this as little kids, and as a Canadian that was impossible. Today the impossible happened. It’s an incredible feeling.”

Canada missed out a chance to secure a spot in Qatar last week with a 1-0 loss to Costa Rica. It was Canada’s first loss in three World Cup qualifying rounds and it snapped a six-game winning streak.

Boosted by the home crowd at BMO Filed, Canada rebounded in a big way against the Jamaicans, who were already…