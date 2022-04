Canada: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed grief over the murder of a 21-year-old Indian student in Toronto, several bullets were fired

Indian student murdered in Canada Image Credit source: Twitter Indian Student Murder in Canada: Indian student has been shot dead in Canada. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has expressed grief in this matter. The incident is from Toronto. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar) Canada (CanadaCondoles the murder of a 21 year old Indian student in Toronto.

Read Full News