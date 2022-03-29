Canada F35 jets: Ottawa close to deal with Lockheed Martin for up to $15 billion

The move indicates Canada – under pressure to boost defense spending in the form of war in Ukraine – is close to making a decision that has dragged on for more than a decade.

“This announcement marks another important milestone in Canada’s competitive process to purchase modern fighter jets for the Royal Canadian Air Force,” Tasi said.

Canada has been trying unsuccessfully for more than a decade to replace its outdated F-18 fighter jets. The former Conservative administration said in 2010 that it would purchase 65 F-35 jets, but later rescinded the decision, leading to years of delays and reviews.

“The F-35 is in operational use by NORAD and NATO partners in missions around the world. It has proven to be a mature, capable and interoperable aircraft and is the reason we are moving forward to finalize…

