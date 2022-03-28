Canada joy as Jamaica rout seals first finals berth since 1986-Sports News , Firstpost

Goals from Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan, Junior Hoilett and an Adrian Mariappa own goal secured all three points after Canada dominated against a Jamaica side already eliminated from contention

Canada players celebrate their win over Jamaica in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying match. AP

Toronto: Canada qualified for the World Cup for the first time in 36 years on Sunday with an emphatic 4-0 victory over Jamaica in Toronto.

