Canada Masters Results Corey Connors Mackenzie Hughes

Corey Connors continued his strong run at The Masters in 2022, finishing 3-under in the tie for sixth place and giving him his third straight Top 10.

The Listowell, Ont., native sat on par through 16 holes in Augusta on Sunday, but birdies on both numbers 17 and 18, to close a 2-under round of 70.

Connors was ranked 10th in 2020 and eighth last year.

He fired an even-par 72 on moving day to place him at 1-under in a tie for sixth place with Justin Thomas, eight shots behind final-round leader Scotty Scheffler (9-under). Schaeffler will shoot 1-under 71 to capture the first Green Jacket of his career.

Meanwhile, Mackenzie Hughes of Canada scored a 6-over-par 78 in the final round to end the tournament on a plus-15. Hughes, 31, entered …