Canada men qualify for first World Cup since 1986 with shutout win on home soil

Canada put on a show on Sunday, qualifying for the Men’s World Cup for the first time since 1986.

Sayle Larrin, Tajon Buchanan and Junior Hoillet scored as the Canadians made their way to an unrivaled Jamaican side in a 4-0 victory before a loud and proud sell-out crowd of 29,122 on a chilly day at BMO Field Had taken. Jamaica’s own goal in the 89th minute made the score giddy.

And the margin of victory could have been much more one-sided.

Canada (8-1-4, 28 points in the final CONCACAF qualifying round) dominated from the get-go, stacking up scoring opportunities like firewood. The home team was 1-0 after 13 minutes and 2-0 at the break. It could have been 4–0 in the middle of the first half when the Suns made their first appearance.

look | Canada booked tickets for World Cup with a thumping win over Jamaica