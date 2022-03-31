Canada Panama World Cup Qualifying

PANAMA CITY – Canada ended a remarkable World Cup qualifying campaign on Wednesday with a 1-0 loss to Panama, but will still go to Qatar as the top finisher in CONCACAF.

Canada thought they had leveled off substitute Cyl Larin’s diving header in the 80th minute, but the goal was passed offside after a video review.

With the Canadian men pressing for a draw, Atiba Hutchinson’s backheel found Junior Hoillet and the veteran crossed Larrin in front of what looked like his 25th goal for Canada. The Besiktas striker put a finger on his mouth to silence the crowd before kissing his badge in celebration.

But the ceremony ended when referee Jair Marufo went to the pitchside monitor to check on offside. Canada kept coming forward during the seven…