Canada takes shot at pot 3 in World Cup qualifying final vs Panama

After celebrating Sunday’s World Cup qualification, it’s back in business for the Canadian men’s soccer team.

The team trained in the hot sun at BMO Field on Tuesday morning and then had lunch at Lakefront Stadium and headed to the airport for an afternoon charter to Panama City for the World Cup qualifying final on Wednesday.

And while the team has already qualified for Qatar 2022, there is more to play.

“We have to finish strong,” said coach John Harderman. “This is the message for these players? It’s an important match.”

“We said we have come here to qualify. We have,’ he said. “But we said we were here to define a New Canada and the finishing top of the CONCACAF of New Canada? Really…