Canada tops Conca Cuffe World Cup qualifiers despite losing to Panama

Canada lost the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign 1–0 to Panama. The Canadian secured a ticket to Qatar last Sunday, but lost and missed pot 3 before Friday’s draw.

Panama took a 1-0 lead when Gabriel Torres pulled a cross from Jose Luis Rodriguez in the 49th minute for a point in the first half.

Manager John Harderman forced a withdrawal from star striker Cyl Larin and midfielder Junior Hoillet as there were no targeted shots past the hour mark.

Hardman’s change was almost rewarded as Larin equalized in the 80th minute. The striker led Hoillet’s cross in the back of the net, but Larin reversed the goal in a review by the video assistant referee.