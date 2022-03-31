Canada tops CONCACAF World Cup qualifying despite loss to Panama

Panama City – Canada’s 20-match World Cup qualifying marathon has concluded. Now the real work begins.

The Canadian men wrapped up a remarkable qualifying campaign on Wednesday on a losing note, beating Panama 1-0, but will still go to Qatar as the top finisher in CONCACAF.

“And there’s more to come,” promised coach John Harderman.

“We have traveled thousands of miles,” he said. “We’ve played a lot of minutes. We’ve kicked every ball. We’ve never given up. And we’re on our way to Qatar, No. 1 in CONCACAF. I’ll sleep soundly tonight.”

Despite the defeat, the Canadians gathered on the Estadio Rommel Fernández pitch after the final whistle and celebrated the finish above the final qualifying round-robin at CONCACAF, which includes North and Central America and the Caribbean.

Hardman said…