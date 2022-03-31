Canada tops CONCACAF World Cup qualifying standings despite losing to Panama

Even though Canada could have secured a berth in Pot 3 of Friday’s World Cup draw with a win against Panama in their final World Cup qualifying game, they eventually ran out of steam after an impossible run in a 1–0 loss at Panama City. got out.

Canada had little answer for Panama’s fairly consistent press and looked nothing like the team that dominated Jamaica at Toronto’s BMO Field in a 4–0 victory three days earlier. The coming down after the high level of the men’s team qualifying for their first World Cup since 1986 was probably expected.

While there were moments in the first half when Canada made excellent passing triangles and suppressed Panama in their half, it was Panama’s ability to catch a Canadian team on their heels in the transition that led to their best chances, including an impressive did …