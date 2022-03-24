Canada vs. Costa Rica: Game time, live stream, TV channel for World Cup qualifying match

The final window of the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying play gets underway on Thursday, and Canada will look to extend their lead at the top of the table against Costa Rica. They will play against Los Ticos at Nation Stadium in Costa Rica in San Jose with kickoff set for 10:05 p.m. ET.

The match will be shown on Univision and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo while the livestream option . will be available on Paramount+fuboTV, and Hulu.

The Canadian players will return home to host Jamaica on Sunday and travel to Panama on Wednesday to complete the final round of qualifying. Costa Rica will tour El Salvador on Sunday, followed by the US men’s national team on Wednesday.

DraftKings Sportsbook Can Canada take the winning side in Costa Rica with moneyline odds of +145. Comes to Costa Rica…