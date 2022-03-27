Canada vs Jamaica: Game Timings, Live Streams, TV Channels for the World Cup Qualifying Match

The CONCACAF World Cup is qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, with Sunday’s clash the second-to-last of the final leg. Canada sits at the top of the standings and has probably already secured a spot in the World Cup, while Jamaica will look to secure a much-needed victory against a stronger opponent. Here’s what you need to know about Sunday’s match.

Canada vs Jamaica

Date: Sunday, March 27

Time: 4:05 PM ET

Channel: Universe

live stream: Paramount+fubo tv

Canada has lost just one match in the qualifying round, the team losing to 10 men after a 1–0 loss at the hands of Costa Rica. Canada has been incredibly impressive defensively, with only six goals allowed in 12 games so far. A place in the World Cup is already likely to be secured due to goal difference, but a…