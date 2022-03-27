Canada vs Jamaica result: Les Rouges beat Reggae Boys 4-0 to qualify for 2022 World Cup

The Canadian men’s national team is on the verge of history. They will return to the FIFA Men’s World Cup for the first time since 1986, with a win or draw in their final home World Cup qualifier against Jamaica on Sunday.

There is a strong chance that Canada will get one of those two results at BMO Field in Toronto: the Canadians have been strong at home during the final round of qualifying, with five wins and six draws in their home games so far, against their opponents. 13- 3.

Canada (1st, 25 points) are already on course to finish in fourth place, guaranteeing a place in June’s intercontinental playoffs against a team from the Oceania region for a World Cup ticket. Meanwhile, Jamaica (7th, 8 points) have been out for a long time and are just hoping the match is put to use…

