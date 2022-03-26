LATEST

Canada vs. Jamaica: Time, TV channel, preview and how to watch Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying match

Canada vs. Jamaica: Time, TV channel, preview and how to watch Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying match

Canada has everything to play for on Sunday.

Once again, it’s a win and they are in for Canada. Although this time a draw will also take place.

After failing to extend their 11-game unbeaten streak against Costa Rica on Thursday, the Canadian men’s national team will have another shot at qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup – this time on home soil. Canada hosts Jamaica on Sunday at BMO Field in Toronto, a stadium in which men have never lost a competitive match.

When friendlies are included, Canada claims three unbeaten games (2W, 1D) at BMO Field against Jamaica, turning north to play spoilers after being eliminated from World Cup contention during the previous international window. goes.

It would be enough to get another draw or win against the Caribbean team…

