Canada will ban foreigners from buying homes as prices rise

(Bloomberg) — Canada will ban most foreigners from buying homes for two years and provide billions of dollars to boost construction activity in an effort to cool the growing real estate market.

The measures will be included in Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s budget on Thursday, according to a person familiar with the matter, as the matter is private.

The move signals that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is becoming more vocal about tame one of the developed world’s most expensive housing markets – and that the government is more concerned about a political response to inflation.. .